The notice was received at 04:53 hours at the Santander Maritime Rescue Coordination Center. A ship was sinking six miles north of the Cabo Mayor lighthouse. That was the first news of an event that has claimed the lives of two people, two of the crew of Vilaboa Uno. One of them a Spanish national (from Santander) and the other a native of Ghana. There is also another injured crew member and one more missing. The others have been rescued.

After the announcement, Salvamento radioed all available vessels. Several fishing boats arrived, the Salvamar (Maritime Rescue) and a helicopter, among others. The fishing vessel Siempre Nécora rescued seven crew members, the Ave Fénix rescued another, and a launch from the Port Pilots rescued another. Among them, the two fatalities and the wounded man (with symptoms of hypothermia). The operation continues to try to find a tenth crew member, who is missing (the María de Maeztu, from Salvamento, which operates between Cantabria and Vizcaya, and the helicopters of the different services will take turns going to the area).

At around 8:30 a.m., the Siempre Nécora was already docked at the port, in the area of ​​the Fishing Quarter (next to the drawbridge). Agents of the Civil Guard and court personnel appeared there to remove the corpses.

«Once again, a new misfortune at sea. This morning at 05:30, the Vilaboa Uno, based in Santander, has been wrecked off the coast of Cabo Mayor,” lamented the president, Miguel Ángel Revilla, via Twitter. “Rest in peace,” concluded his message.

A boat from the fleet of deep-sea fishing producers

Vilaboa Uno, the fishing boat that has sunk



The Vilaboa Uno is a fishing boat, a coastal trawler, 28 meters long and 8 meters wide, built in the year 2000, according to the file that can be consulted on the Internet in different archives. It belongs to the Opeca fleet, the Organization of Deep Sea Fishing Producers of Cantabria.

«Opeca was created to defend the interests of our seafarers, improve the conditions of sale of our associates’ products, guarantee the sustainability of our fishing activity and comply with the objectives of the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) and the Common Organization of Markets (OCM)”, can be read on the website of this association, which has a fleet of four vessels. Astisol, Sukari Primero, Hermanos San Salvador and Vilaboa Uno, the wrecked ship, which is owned by two owners: Alberto Rentería and Joaquín Teixeira.

The ship left the mackerel last night, around twelve, from the Port of Santander. The sinking occurred six miles north of the Cabo Mayor lighthouse.