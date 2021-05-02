Two people have died and another was seriously injured in a shooting on Sunday at a hotel casino located near the town of Green Bay, in the US state of Wisconsin.

The Police have also killed the person allegedly responsible for the shooting, who had the intention of killing one of the workers at the premises. As detailed by Kevin Pawlak of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the employee in question was not there. Thus, the suspect has opened fire on two other employees, who have finally died.

Melinda J. Danforth, the director of intergovernmental affairs at Oneida Nation, which runs the casino, had previously pointed out that up to seven or eight people could have been hit by the bullets.

Police have inspected rooms after the incident to ensure the safety of those staying at the hotel, according to Danforth.