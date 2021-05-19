ofPatrick Huljina shut down

In Dänischenhagen in Schleswig-Holstein, according to the dpa, the police discovered two lifeless people after shooting in a house in a residential area.

Kiel / Dänischenhagen – The police discovered two lifeless people in Dänischenhagen in Schleswig-Holstein after shooting in a house in a residential area. A police spokesman said the emergency services had been alerted about gunfire. The property is currently being secured and a team from the criminal police should enter the house soon, it said. The police are on site with a large number. Further details were not known at first.

According to NDR In addition to the operation in Dänischenhagen, there is also a major police operation in downtown Kiel. According to this, parts of Holtenauer Strasse and the brewery district are cordoned off. A white SUV, which can possibly be assigned to the perpetrator, is said to have been seen there, as a spokeswoman for the state police office said on Wednesday. At the moment one must assume that the perpetrator is still armed.

Kiel / Dänischenhagen: two bodies discovered – police use after shots

On the official Twitter account of the city of Kiel, there was initially talk of a “suspected rampage”. “The brewery district and Holtenauer Strasse are cordoned off, avoid the areas and stay at home,” the city called to the population.

The Schleswig-Holstein police published further information on their Twitter account. Accordingly, there was a homicide in Dänischenhagen. They are currently looking for the perpetrator. “There is NO evidence of a rampage,” the police said.

