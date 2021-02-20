Two protesters from the city of Mandalay, in the center of the country, died this Saturday in a new march in rejection of the coup by the military junta against the leader Aung San Suu Kyi and in favor of a civilian government that ends the violence and ceases. the constitutional power of these commanding generals. Countries such as Singapore and organizations such as the UN have condemned the actions of the police, who are suspected of using live ammunition against citizens.

First it was Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing. Today, February 20, two more people have joined the young woman who died from a shot to the head, also losing her life during a demonstration against the rule and the current repression of the Burmese military.

Myanmar has been in this state since February 1. From the day a group of soldiers seized power through a coup, pushing aside the former and much-questioned State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi. The dilemma is that the violence does not look like it is going to abate, especially when suspecting that the police are firing live ammunition at the protesters.

This would have been the case of these last two deaths in Mandalay, the second largest city in the country, according to a team of health workers. Mandalay was not the only city to protest this Saturday. Other crowds – with transport workers, artists and ethnic minorities – filled other streets and towns in Myitkyina, Bagan and Pathein. However, it is in Mandalay where the bloodiest day has taken place so far in February with the military junta in command.

Protesters wearing helmets and masks display banners as they demonstrate against the military coup in the northern city of Myitkyina, capital of Kachin State, Myanmar, on February 20, 2021. © Reuters

On the one hand, the citizens in Mandalay demanded the end of the military regime and the release of the leader Suu Kyi. On the other, the forces used shots to disperse the marches and threatened a strike at a naval shipyard, threatening employees with arrest. The combination of catapults against the police officers, and tear gas and shots against those who were demonstrating, has resulted in the death of these two men.

“Twenty people were injured and two are dead,” Ko Aung, head of the Parahita Darhi emergency services agency, told Reuters. For his part, another doctor confirmed the use of real bullets, when the protesters tried to stop possible arrests. According to both testimonies, and that of the editor of the medium ‘Voice of Myanmar’, Lin Khaing, one of the two deceased would have died of a head wound, while the other would have died from a shot in the chest.

The bullet that killed Mya “went through all of our heads”

If the demonstrations, strikes and all kinds of harangues of civil disobedience persist, it is not only because of the dubious promise of the Army to hold elections and hand over a government to the winner. It is also because of Mya, because of the violence that has taken two other individuals, even though the authorities claim to have launched only rubber bullets.

Protesters attend a memorial for Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, a young protester who was shot in the head in Naypyitaw when police tried to disperse a crowd during protests against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, on February 20, 2021 . © Reuters / Stringer

In honor of Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, who died this Friday, but was shot on February 9 in the administrative capital Naipyidó, thousands of pro-democracy protesters gathered earlier this Saturday, in the economic capital Yangon, to pay tribute in front of a crown of flowers. “The bullet that pierced her, pierced all our heads,” declared one of those present; “You are our martyr,” said another of them, placing a white rose next to his portrait.

The same ceremony took place in Naipyidó, with the claim to continue marching: “The sadness of his death is one thing, but we also have the courage to continue for his good.” The words are from a student assistant and one of the many who defend the path of an elected government, the release of all detainees and the abolition of a 2008 Constitution that favors the military in politics, authors of almost 50 years of military governments in the country.

But neither the call for a democratic transition (which with Suu Kyi lasted ten years) nor the announcement of international sanctions against Myanmar, subdue the generals, who have used the law to cut the Internet for the sixth consecutive night. According to these, they have regained command because there was fraud in the elections on November 8. And his action is within the Magna Carta and has the support of the majority of the people. Finally, for them the blame for the violence lies with the protesters.

New sanctions target Myanmar, with hundreds detained

For all these reasons, the interpellations do not stop. At least 546 protesters have been arrested in just three weeks and 46 have been released, according to data from an association that assists political prisoners. Although among those arrested are not only the latter, but also officials, activists, students and strikers, within a large group of people of all trades. For example, doctors, teachers, air and railway controllers have been on strike since the military coup. And some have been repeatedly taken over by the police.

Despite this, and despite the fact that national history contains serious reprisals – with great bloodbaths in the riots of 1988 and 2007 – Mandalay chefs continue to respond with watermelons decorated with the face of Aung San Suu Kyi, while the networks they continue to record gestures of resistance such as that of a soldier who waved with three fingers and who will be pursued in investigation for it, according to the state media ‘Global New Light of Myanmar’.

A person displays bullet casings during a protest against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, on February 20, 2021. © Reuters / Stringer

Countries like the United States, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Canada have proposed to sanction the country, with specific measures against military leaders. In fact, the leader of the board Min Aung Hlaing already has Western sanctions, for suppressing the Rohingya minority.

In this sense, the foreign ministers of the European Union will meet this Monday, February 22. However, the NGO Burma Campaign UK warns that “sanctioning certain military leaders is important in a symbolic way, but will not have a significant impact (…) they are unlikely to have assets to freeze in the European Union, and a ban visa is nothing more than a holiday ban, “insists the organization.

So far, only Singapore, Myanmar’s largest source of foreign investment, has been more forceful, calling reports of civilian casualties and the use of deadly force “inexcusable.” “We strongly urge the forces to exercise the utmost restraint to avoid further injuries and loss of life, and to take steps to reduce the situation and restore calm,” says Singapore’s Foreign Ministry.

For their part, nations like China or Russia, allied to the Burmese Army at the UN, consider the crisis to be merely an “internal affair.” The Myanmar generals have precisely a good relationship with both countries. In the middle, Aung San Suu Kyi, 75, whose whereabouts of arrest is unknown, will appear in court on March 1 to face the complaint of violation of the Natural Disaster Management Law, in addition to importing illegal six ‘walkie-talkie’.

With AFP and Reuters