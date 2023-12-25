The Colombian Navy confirmed this Monday the death of two Venezuelan migrants, a woman and a minor, and the rescue of 30 more people who had left by boat from the island of San Andrés bound for Nicaragua. According to the Nicaraguan Army, which carried out the search operation on December 23, the deceased are Jhoney Anais Zambrano Zambrano, 31 years old, and Amira Isabela Mendoza Torealba, 4 years old. On the boat, which sank 5 nautical miles from Corn Island, located south of the coast of the Central American country, there were 21 Venezuelans, 2 Colombians, 4 Ecuadorians and 2 Indians, according to Nicaraguan authorities. The entities have not reported when the migrants left San Andrés.

This Monday morning, Vice Admiral Orlando Grisales, Chief of the Operations Staff of the Colombian National Navy, clarified on Caracol Radio that the entity learned of the shipwreck on December 23. He said that the Nicaraguan authorities acted in a timely manner, and achieved the rescue, even though some crew members were not wearing life jackets. In its press release, the Nicaraguan Army states that the search was carried out “in coordination with owners of artisanal fishing vessels.” Grisales also assured that the boat in which the migrants were traveling “does not appear.” The Nicaraguan authorities define it as “an unknown vessel.”

Grisales highlighted the danger that migrants face when they take to the sea in boats, often precarious, from San Andrés. It is a route that more and more people take in an attempt to reach Central America, on their way to the United States, which avoids the difficult journey through the Darién, the jungle and mountainous border between Colombia and Panama. Precisely, between January 2022 and October 2023, at least 895 migrants were rescued in the waters between the island and Nicaragua, according to the Colombian Attorney General's Office. The number of deaths is unknown.

Given the increase in the migratory flow in the area, the presence of human trafficking mafias has also increased. “When [los migrantes] They arrive in San Andrés, they are taken to residences where they stay for a few days and then they are transported to one of the Caribbean islands where they transfer. They have often been left abandoned, particularly in the southern keys of the San Andrés, Albuquerque and Bolívar archipelago. The National Navy, within its functions, has had to recover them, collect them and return them to the islands,” Grisales explained this Monday.

Indeed, the Attorney General's Office announced on December 5 the capture of 24 people, including five members of the National Navy, who were allegedly part of a migrant smuggling network that extended through various parts of the country, including the island of San Andrés. The criminal organization was called The Agency, according to the prosecuting entity, and it irregularly transported migrants to San Andrés and the Darién Gap, to then “manage” their departure “to the United States, Canada and Australia.”

The network was sophisticated, according to the Prosecutor's Office. It had members who created false visas for migrants; a Colombian Immigration official in Capurganá – a Chocó town frequented by migrants traveling to Darién – who allegedly stamped false stamps on passports; and members of the National Navy, who are accused of omitting maritime signaling controls and alerting the network about the location of military ships in exchange for bribes. The defendants face charges of conspiracy, migrant smuggling, bribery and money laundering.

