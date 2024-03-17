A shootout recorded during a horse racing event in the San Pedro El Saucito ejido, in HermosilloSonora, left as balance two men dead and one woman injured.

According to the Headquarters of the Preventive Police and Municipal Traffic, through C5i, a report was received about an injured person in a hospital, who had a gunshot wound.

According to the report, the victim reported that she was attacked during a horse dancing competition in the aforementioned town. She had a wound in the lower part of the right flank of her abdomen, with an exit hole in her buttock.

The identity of the victims of this attack is unknown at this time.

Experts of the Attorney General's Office of the State of Sonora (FGJES) and the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) went to the place where the events occurred to process the scene.

The site was guarded by elements of the Ministerial Criminal Investigation Agency (AMIC) to begin the corresponding investigations.

Until now the FGJE of Sonora has not issued an official report in relation to these events, so it is expected that more precise information in this regard will be released in the coming hours.

It has also not been reported whether any people were detained as probable perpetrators of the attack.