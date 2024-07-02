Home page World

Press Split

Two people were killed in Wiesbaden, the police have arrested a suspect © Soeren Stache/dpa

A man reports to the police and says he killed two people. The police say it was an act of violence within a family environment.

Wiesbaden – Two people were killed in a violent crime in a family setting in Wiesbaden. The suspect reported himself to the police, a police spokesman said on Tuesday. This was shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday. He was arrested without resistance at the scene. According to reports, the bodies of a 45-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man were found. The background to the crime is still completely unclear, said the spokesman.

The 42-year-old suspect is to be brought before a judge on Tuesday. The police cordoned off the crime scene in the Kohlheck district and specialists were busy securing evidence. Other media had previously reported on this. dpa