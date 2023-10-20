Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Rescue workers in Scotland use boats to rescue people and animals from flooded houses. © Andy Buchanan/AFP

A severe storm hits Ireland and the north of Great Britain. A woman dies in floods, a man is killed by a tree.

Brechin – roads under water, power outages and two deaths. Storm Babet rages across Great Britain and Ireland. The storm hit Scotland particularly badly on Friday (October 20th). The weather authority speaks of “unprecedented water levels” in the rivers.

Two dead in storm: Storm “Babet” raged in Scotland

A 56-year-old was beaten to death in his van near the town of Forfar, police said. And in the Highlands, masses of water caught a 57-year-old woman, she was swept away and died.

Hundreds of houses and around 7,000 people were evacuated around the city of Brechin in the east of the country. Many streets are now under water. Rescue workers report that people who did not comply with the evacuation request are trapped in their homes.

Streets flooded, schools closed: There is a state of emergency in Scotland

Schools will remain closed in the Angus region and there will be no funerals in Aberdeenshire until Monday. A red storm warning remains in effect for Saturday.

“Babet” has already left devastation and flooding in the south of Ireland. Around 100 houses were flooded and the military helped with the evacuation. More rain fell in 24 hours than usual in a month, Cork regional council said.

Meanwhile, a storm surge is rolling towards Germany. On the Baltic Sea coast the water level has already risen to over six meters and streets are flooded. However, the peak is not expected until Friday evening. Italy and southern France were also hit by a violent storm. (moe with dpa)