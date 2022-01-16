Peruvian authorities reported that two people drowned on a beach in the Lambayeque region, in the north of the country, as a result of high waves after the eruption of an underwater volcano in the South Pacific. Meanwhile, some coastal areas of Chile were lashed by waves up to two meters high.

The eruption of an underwater volcano and subsequent tsunami in Tonga, an island in Oceania, shake the coasts of Peru and Chile.

Two women drowned on Naylamp beach, located in the Lambayeque region, on the north coast of Peru, after two and a half meter high waves were recorded, which swept the victims who were on the shore of the beach. The authorities added that the place was already declared “not suitable for bathers.”

As reported by the Police, the unusual force of the marking was the product of the climatic incident that hit the island of Tonga on Saturday, January 15 and that generated alerts in other territories of the South Pacific such as Japan, the Fiji Islands, New Zealand and Australia.

The National Institute of Civil Defense of Peru indicated that there were also strong waves and alerts in other areas of the country such as the coast of the department of Ica, in the center-south of the nation, with no victims registered so far.

Satellite images recorded the moment of the eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai submarine volcano, which released gigantic columns of ash and smoke and flooded several areas of Nuku’alofa, capital of the island nation that are still isolated.

The magnitude of the explosion was such that it was heard as far as the Fiji Islands, more than 800 kilometers away, local authorities said.

Regions of Chile were under a tsunami alert for several hours

Chile is the second Latin American country affected by the phenomenon. Waves up to two meters high reached the northern part of the country. The greatest tidal wave was felt on the beaches of cities such as Iquique and Atacama, where slight flooding was recorded.

Dozens of people are evacuated from a Chilean beach, after the eruption of an underwater volcano and subsequent tsunami in Tonga affected the coasts of Peru and Chile. In Viña del Mar, Chile, on January 15, 2022. © Reuters/Rodrigo Garrido

The situation kept different coastal regions of Chile on a minor tsunami alert for several hours, until it was finally withdrawn for most areas, during the early hours of Sunday, local time.

However, the Red Alert, declared by the National Emergency Office (Onemi), was maintained for six areas: the coasts of Arica and Parinacota, Tarapacá, Atacama, Coquimbo, Los Ríos and Los Lagos.

During the day, the evacuation of the coasts was ordered in 14 of the 16 regions of the country. Chile has not reported casualties.

Tonga remains incommunicado

Meanwhile, in Tonga the threat of a new tsunami began to recede this Sunday, January 16, and the extent of the damage has not yet been reported, because the affected areas continue to be cut off.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reported in recent hours that there was significant damage to boats and shops along the Tongan coast.

The capital, Nuku’alofa, remains covered in a thick layer of volcanic dust, Ardern said, which has contaminated water supplies and made fresh water a vital necessity.

“Communication with Tonga is still very limited. And I know that’s causing a lot of anxiety in the Tongan community here,” the prime minister added.

One complicating factor for any international relief effort is that Tonga has so far managed to avoid any outbreak of Covid-19. Ardern, however, stressed that New Zealand military personnel are fully vaccinated and willing to follow any protocol established by the island nation.

With AP, EFE and local media