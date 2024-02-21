with videoAn arch of a bridge under construction has fallen down in Lochem, in the Achterhoek. Two deaths occurred; two others were injured. They were working on and under the bridge section, reports the Safety Region, which also says that 'our first thoughts go out to the relatives of the victims'. Outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte wishes the relatives 'good luck'.
