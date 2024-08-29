Cuauhtémoc, Chih.- Two civilians died in a confrontation with police on Wednesday afternoon in the municipality of Madera, on the border with the state of Sonora.

The Western District Attorney’s Office announced that it has begun investigations into the deaths of two men following a confrontation between armed civilians and members of a cell of the Interinstitutional Operations Base (BOII), on a path that leads from La Norteña to El Arco on the border with the state of Sonora.

The report indicates that about 10 meters from the road the body of a male was seen with wounds from firearms and about 40 meters away another male body also without vital signs.

Personnel from the Interinstitutional Operations Base, made up of personnel from the State Public Security Secretariat, the National Defense Secretariat and the National Guard, reported that the deceased persons attacked law enforcement forces.

It was reported that a beige Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, 2006 model, with homemade armor and a rotating turret, two 7.62 x 39 millimeter long-barreled weapons, and one 9 millimeter short-barreled weapon were seized at the scene.

Also seized were 2,556 50-millimeter caliber cartridges, 325 .308-millimeter caliber cartridges, and 11 loaded 7.62 x 39-millimeter magazines. The bodies of the deceased men were transferred to the facilities of the Forensic Medical Service in the city of Madera to perform the legal autopsies and await their identification.