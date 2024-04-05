Two dead in Kharkiv in Russian bombardment

Two people were killed in a late-night Russian airstrike on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. This is reported by the Reuters news agency. Seven people were also injured.

According to police, the attack was carried out by drones. Ukraine's public broadcaster reports that an apartment complex has been damaged and a fire has broken out in some places in surrounding streets.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, has been the target of Russian airstrikes several times in recent weeks. Five people were killed in an attack on the night from Wednesday to Thursday.