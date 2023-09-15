At least two dead and six injured, three of them military, left a confrontation between the Venezuelan Armed Forces and illegal miners during an eviction in the country’s largest natural reserve, devastated by gold extraction, authorities reported this Thursday.

(Read also: Venezuela: what is Nicolás Maduro looking for with his five-day trip to China?)

“Yesterday, September 13 (…) 400 military personnel proceeded to evict, dismantle and destroy more than 500 clandestine structures used for illegal mining,” the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

After “commanding” people to “peacefully leave the sector, a group of miners surprisingly and premeditatedly attacked the officials with knives and firearms.”

“This irresponsible action led to two deaths, three injured civilians, “as well as three injured military personnel,” the text detailed.

According to witnesses, the clashes in Yapacana, a 320,000-hectare natural reserve located in the state of Amazonas (south), on the border with Colombiaoccurred around 6:00 a.m. local time (10:00 a.m. GMT) on Wednesday.

In July, the Armed Forces began operations to evict illegal miners from this ecosystem where indigenous communities live and which has been strongly affected by gold extraction.

(Read also: Exclusive: this will be the opening date of the Venezuelan consulates in Colombia)

“12,000 illegal miners who have caused the environmental apocalypse and contamination of watersheds have been evacuated,” said General Domingo Hernández Lárez, head of the force’s Strategic Operational Command (CEO) in charge of the operations.

Regarding the number of deaths, only 2 of the victims have been confirmed on social networks and journalistic sources, identified as Kenny Carvajal, a native of Los Pijiguaos, Cedeño municipality, Bolívar state, and Luis Manuel Higuera Moreno, from Puerto Ayacucho. pic.twitter.com/EMV1xSCEme — AC KAPE KAPE (@ackapekape) September 14, 2023

Colombian authorities reported on Wednesday the arrival of four injured miners to a hospital in Inírida, capital of the Guainía department, neighboring

Venezuela: three Venezuelans aged 37, 35 and 23, and a Colombian aged 42.

During the operations, some 41 miners were “detained in flagrante delicto”, military sources informed AFP. Human rights activists have denounced “excessive use of force” during the evictions of these mines, where foreigners from Colombia, Brazil and Ecuador also operate.

The NGO SOS Orinoco, critical of the government, indicated that by August 2023 some 23 illegal mines affected 3,316 hectares of the Yapacana park.

AFP