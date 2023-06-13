Home page World

Novice driver (17) caused a terrible accident on the day of the driver’s license test. Two people die at the scene of the accident. © Team Fotokerschi / Schartner / APA / dpa

A 17-year-old had just passed his driving license in Austria. Then the novice driver causes a terrible accident. Two people die.

Linz – The terrible accident happened Monday night on a country road near Linz (Austria). A 17-year-old drove his car off the road, skidded and collided head-on with a vehicle on the opposite lane. Two people died at the scene of the accident. The police announced on Tuesday morning. Particularly tragic: a few hours earlier, the 17-year-old had only passed his driver’s license test.

Austria: novice driver (17) throws head-on into oncoming traffic – two people dead

The driver (36) of the oncoming car was killed in the head-on collision. A 16-year-old passenger lost her life in the novice driver’s car. “Both cars were badly damaged. One of the drivers had no pulse when we arrived. There were three people trapped in the other car,” said the fire brigade’s operations manager to ORF. The 17-year-old novice driver was still accessible and spoke to the emergency services.

A few hours after the driving test: 17-year-old caused a terrible accident with two dead. © Team Fotokerschi / Schartner / APA / dpa

Fatal accident shortly after driving test: novice driver (17) and passenger (16) seriously injured

The accident driver and another 16-year-old who was sitting in the back seat were seriously injured and transported to the hospital. The fatal accident happened on Monday around 10:10 p.m. on the Weitrager Landstraße from Altenberg in the direction of Gallneukirchen. According to the police, all people come from the Urfahr-Umwelt district in Upper Austria.

