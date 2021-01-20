Two dead in an explosion rocked a building in the center of the Spanish capital

At least two people were killed and eight others were injured, today, Wednesday, when an explosion caused a partial collapse of a building in the center of the Spanish capital, Madrid, local authorities said.

Sources indicated that one of the injured was in critical condition and transferred to a hospital.

An official said that one of the volunteers is missing in the explosion that occurred in the building of the Catholic Church.

Mayor Jose Luis Martinez Almeida confirmed that initial investigations indicate that the explosion in Cal Toledo, a street leading out of the city center, was caused by a gas leak.

Smoke rose from the collapsed building and rescue workers took the elderly from a shelter for the elderly near the site.

The explosion completely destroyed the top five floors of the building, which is used as a residence and training for church priests, as well as providing meals for the homeless.