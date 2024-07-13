Two people have died and one has been injured this Saturday in an accident that occurred while they were canyoning in the Freser River, in the municipality of Queralbs (Girona), within the Capçaleres del Ter i del Freser Natural Park. Various sources from the emergency and rescue services have reported that the incident took place this morning in a river gorge, where personnel from the Medical Emergency System (SEM), Mossos and Bombers of the Generalitat have been dispatched.

The two deceased were caught in the ropes in the ravine, in an area where there was a lot of water. The rescuers were unable to save their lives despite resuscitation efforts. The slightly injured person, who raised the alarm, was taken to the hospital in Campdevànol. The two fatalities lived in the province of Barcelona.

The accident occurred in the area of ​​the river above Queralbs, starting from the Daió power station. The Freser gorges, which run parallel to a well-known hiking route that passes through the so-called Salt del Grill, and which end below the Balandrau scree, on the right, and Coma de Vaca, on the left, where there is a well-known shelter. The guards have lamented the death and have remembered the relatives and friends of the deceased on social networks.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter