03/16/2025



Updated at 11: 01h.





Two men aged 69 and 59 died on Saturday afternoon in a traffic accident on the RM-15 road, in the municipality of Caravaca de la Cruz, in which three vehicles were involved. In addition, a 28 -year -old woman suffered from extreme gravity, according to the Civil Guard of Traffic.

Initially, 112 reported that the number of fatalities was three and that there were two injured people. The event occurred at 8:15 p.m. at kilometer 58 of the road, before the exit of Cehegín, in the aforementioned Murcia town.

According to ‘The Truth of Murcia’, the incident occurred when a vehicle invaded the opposite lane in the direction of Caravaca for reasons still under investigation and collided with another car that circulated correctly towards Bullas.

The two occupants of the car that circulated in the opposite direction lost their lives, while the seriously injured woman was driving the car that received the impact.









A third vehicle, which was in the right direction, also collided with him. According to the information of the Civil Guard, its driver came out unharmed.