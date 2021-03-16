E.in car driver drove into a group of people in Leipzig on Tuesday. As things stand, there are two dead and two injured, the police said. A traffic accident is assumed. The circumstances why the 50-year-old rider had entered the group are still unclear. The driver is currently in police custody and is being treated in hospital. The identity of the victims is still unclear.

The accident occurred at the “Franzosenallee” stop. According to the police, the driver had driven into the intersection area and had recorded several people crossing a pedestrian traffic light. Then the vehicle went off the lane, crashed into a traffic light and finally landed in the track bed of the tram. Prager Strasse and Chemnitzer Strasse have been completely closed by the police, and a rescue helicopter is in action.