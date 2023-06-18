Attendees at a music festival in the United States, this Saturday. Amy Harris (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Two people have died this Saturday night in a new shooting in the United States. A subject opened fire in the camp of The Gorge, an amphitheater in the state of Washington, during the celebration of an electronic music festival. The shooter has been detained by the authorities, who have reported that the incident left another three injured, including the person responsible for the events. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office issued an urgent alert minutes before the evening news (US West Time). “Active shooter in the Gorge Amphitheater,” authorities warned, asking Beyond Wonderland festival-goers to run, take refuge in a safe place or face the shooter if they ran into him. The concert venue, with a capacity for 27,000 people, is one of the most popular on the US Pacific coast.

Kyle Foreman, the spokesman for the sheriff’s office, reported at a press conference that the incident occurred around 8:23 p.m. At that time, several of the attendees called the emergency numbers to report that they had heard shots. The detainee opened fire and then tried to flee the area, which is several meters in the opposite direction from where the concerts are held. “The suspect fired to kill, randomly into the crowd,” Foreman said at a news conference at the scene.

Thirty minutes after the alert asking concertgoers to seek refuge, the shooter was detained by police officers who tracked him down through the crowd without the music stopping. He is injured and in the custody of the authorities. The events, Foreman explained, occurred in one of the camping areas and not where the electronic music festival takes place, which will continue as planned on Saturday night and this Sunday. At the moment, no further details have been released about the deceased people or the suspect. Nor has it been specified what type of weapon was used or the state of health of the three injured people. New risks to the public have been ruled out.

The Gorge is not easily accessible. It is located in the center of the State of Washington, about two and a half hours east of Seattle, the largest city in the region. It is one of the most beautiful concert sites in the United States, as the stage is backed by the Columbia River and part of the Cascadia Mountains. This experience makes many of those attending cultural events opt for camping in one of the nearby fields. Others prefer to seek accommodation in the city of Wenatchee, 80 kilometers to the north.

During the summer, The Gorge is a popular destination for music fans. Last weekend, the legendary Joni Mitchell, 79, who suffered a brain aneurysm that has kept her from performing, appeared in concert with Brandi Carlile. The show, which had several guests celebrating Mitchell’s music over the course of three hours, caused great excitement and was sold out.

Washington became the 10th state in the country last April to ban sales of the AR-15 and AK-47 and other high-powered rifles that have been at the center of the regulatory debate in the United States. The law signed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee also limits access to semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines. For years, campaigners for stricter gun laws have called for such vetoes to reduce the number of casualties in mass shootings. California, Delaware, Washington DC, Illinois, New York, Massachusetts are some of the regions that have similar laws. President Joe Biden has asked Congress to adopt this ban to reduce the gun violence that is bleeding the country dry. Most Republican lawmakers, however, oppose his proposal.

