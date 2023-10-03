Three people were killed and four others were injured on Tuesday in a shooting in a shopping center in Bangkok, Thai emergency services announced.

Yutana Sritanan, director of the Erawan Emergency Centre, confirmed to reporters the death toll and injuries.

A number of videos circulated on social media showed people rushing out of the Siam Paragon mall in the capital, which is a main destination for tourists and local residents.

Prime Minister Srita Thavisin announced to reporters that the shooter had been arrested and the situation was under control, noting that the police were evacuating the place.

Dozens of police cars and a number of ambulances were seen in front of one of the main entrances to the mall after the shooting occurred.