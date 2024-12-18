Two people died this Wednesday in a private plane accident in Buenos Airesin Argentina. The device caught fire after leaving the runway during its landing at the airport, as confirmed by official sources.

The National Civil Aviation Administration (ANAC) reported that at 1:18 p.m. an aircraft with registration LV-GOK from the operating company New Lines crashed at the San Fernando airport. Through its account on the social network The plane had left the Punta del Este airportin Uruguay, with two crew members.

Sources from the Ministry of Security of the Province of Buenos Aires confirmed that both the pilot and co-pilot of the aircraft, the only two people on boarddied in the accident.

The images recorded by the security cameras at the site show the device during the landing maneuver. Furthermore, it has been confirmed that he was traveling at high speed on the track, before hit some homes surrounding the terminal.