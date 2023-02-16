US authorities announced that a “Black Hawk” military helicopter crashed Wednesday near a highway in the state of Alabama in the south of the country, killing two soldiers on board.
The Tennessee National Guard said in a statement that its helicopter was on a training flight when it crashed Wednesday afternoon near the city of Huntsville in the state of Alabama, which borders Tennessee.
He added that the helicopter had two people on board, two soldiers in the National Guard, who were killed in the accident.
The statement confirmed that the accident did not result in any other injuries on the ground.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of two Tennessee National Guard soldiers, and our prayers are with their families during this heartbreaking tragedy,” the statement quoted Brigadier General Warner Ross, commander of the military forces in the state of Tennessee, as saying.
In a separate statement, National Guard spokesman Robert Carver said it was “too early to discuss possible causes of the crash,” noting that authorities had opened an investigation into the crash.
