A hot air balloon caught fire this Saturday morning next to the archaeological zone of Teotihuacan, in the State of Mexico, an hour from the capital. The State of Mexico Prosecutor’s Office has reported around noon that two people have died, a 50-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman. A minor has been injured, with first and second degree burns, in addition to a fractured humerus right.

In videos collected by visitors, the basket of the balloon is seen on fire, in the air. According to a report from the Army and the National Guard, the fire broke out at 8:30. The Prosecutor’s Office has explained that, due to the fire, the “crew members” have thrown themselves into the void from the balloon. Authorities have not reported whether there were more people on board.

The images are creepy. The basket of the balloon, which was taking flight, suddenly appears engulfed in flames, while it continues to rise. In the videos, screams of terror from tourists are heard. Every day, Teotihuacan, one of the most important archaeological zones in the country, receives thousands of visitors. Balloon trips are common and several companies offer the service in the area. Accidents like this don’t happen often, although they do happen from time to time.

Last September, a balloon with 12 people on board collapsed due to strong winds. The balloon pilot lost control of the device, which ended up on the floor. Civil protection of the municipality of Acolman, adjacent to the pyramids, reported a white balance. The passengers only suffered nervous breakdowns. Earlier, in November 2021, another balloon fell from the heights and nine of its 15 passengers were injured.

