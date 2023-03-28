Two 48-year-old and 54-year-old men died on Monday afternoon after a fire broke out at their home in the Santiago de Meilán parish, in the Lugo town hall. It is expected that this Tuesday an autopsy will be carried out on the victims, although the first indications suggest that the deaths occurred due to smoke inhalation.

The police received a notice in the middle of the afternoon from a private person who warned that smoke was coming from a house, so they sent a patrol to the place. Upon arrival, the agents verified that there were two deceased people inside the house, although there were no longer any flames. The agents believe that the fire could have been due to a short circuit caused by a phone charger, since the electrical installation of the house was quite deteriorated.