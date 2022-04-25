According to the first collected items, the vehicle was traveling in the wrong direction when the policemen wanted to control it, according to the same source, noting that the car then headed towards the officers who used their weapons.

A large force of French police was deployed at the location of the incident in the heart of the capital, according to an AFP journalist.

These facts took place at the Pont Neuf, in the center of Paris, and a few hours before that, about two thousand supporters of Macron were celebrating his victory in the Place de Mars, located about two kilometers away.

An Egyptian tourist, who gave his name as Sammak, told AFP that he was on the balcony of a hotel when the incidents occurred. “I heard four shots, and when I looked, I saw a man running ten to fifteen metres, and then collapsed. It didn’t look like he was the driver, but a passerby,” he said.

The Public Prosecutor of Paris, Laure Picot, came to the scene and an investigation was opened into the incident.