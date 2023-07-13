At least eleven people have contracted legionella since July last year, probably due to a central heating boiler from manufacturer Ferroli. Two people have died from the infection. Ferroli and the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) report this. According to the institute, the combi boilers are ‘the most likely cause of these infections’.

It happens more often that people contract legionella. But it is special that we manage to ‘find a source for an outbreak so quickly’. So says Tjalling Leenstra, head of infectious disease control at RIVM.

The case started when four residents of a residential complex contracted legionella almost at the same time. Leenstra does not want to say what kind of complex it is and where it is located. “The special thing about the first cluster was the relationship with recently installed boilers. That was reason to also check whether there was a relationship with the boilers in the following cases,” says Leenstra. Those subsequent infections were spread throughout the country, but it always turned out that new Ferroli combi boilers had been installed shortly before.

What is a legionella infection? Legionella is a bacterium that grows in mist or particles of garden soil. When inhaled, these particles can end up in the lungs, leading to serious health problems. Inhalation of legionella bacteria can occur during spraying water, in bubble baths and when using air humidification systems, among other things. Symptoms usually appear after 2 to 10 days. In the Netherlands, about 400 to 500 people become infected with the bacteria every year. An infection can be treated with antibiotics.

Legionella contamination does not always lead to serious complaints, the RIVM chief emphasizes. This mainly happens in the elderly, smokers and people with a weaker immune system. People who are always at high risk from pneumonia are also at the highest risk of a serious course or death from legionella. You have to be vulnerable to get very sick.”

call

Ferroli and the RIVM people call out because of the news have their boiler cleaned. The call applies to boilers of the types BlueSense and BlueHelix that were produced after 1 January last year. The serial numbers start with the number 22 or 23 and can be found on the sticker on the bottom of the boiler near the tap water connection. The NVWA recommends having the cleaning carried out by the installer or to do it yourself according to the instructions on Ferroli's website. For mechanics, the RIVM and the NWVA have developed an extensive work instruction drawn up.

Ferroli has since indicated that all installers of the relevant boilers have been informed. Because it is not possible to find out in the short term in which households the boilers are installed, the company also issues a safety warning.

Reducing the risk of legionella

According to Ferroli, people can reduce the risk of legionella contamination until the cleaning is done by, for example, showering without a shower head or by not letting a bubble bath bubble. When the mist released during this process is inhaled, people can become infected with legionella. According to the RIVM, the risk of infection is generally ‘very small’. Do you have a combi boiler for which the safety warning for legionella applies and do you suffer from serious complaints such as high fever, chills, confusion, shortness of breath or gastrointestinal complaints (diarrhea or vomiting)? Then contact your doctor.

To drink water

According to the RIVM, the water that comes from a combi boiler for which the safety warning applies can be drunk. A legionella contamination does not arise through drinking water. This can only occur in rare cases, for example in people with serious swallowing problems. In addition, usually only cold water is drunk, which is separated from the hot water pipe.

Earlier problems with Ferroli

There were before problems with Ferroli boilers. In 2019, research by Kassa showed that about 150,000 boilers of this brand were flammable. This resulted in several house fires. Ferroli central heating boilers are therefore extra protected.

How often and by whom should the boiler be cleaned? Regular cleaning of the boiler is important to reduce the risk of legionella or carbon monoxide poisoning. The manufacturer prescribes how often a boiler must be maintained and cleaned. This varies from every year to every two or three years. Maintenance of the boiler is also important to prevent malfunctions and to allow the boiler to operate as efficiently and economically as possible. For regular maintenance of the central heating boiler, it is wise to conclude a maintenance contract with an energy company. This means you don’t have to keep an eye on when it’s time for maintenance and you get priority when you encounter unexpected malfunctions.

