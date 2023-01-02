Two dead, four wounded in central Florida shooting

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
File photo of a shooting in the United States.
File photo of a shooting in the United States.
The events occurred about 130 kilometers from Orlando.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
January 2, 2023, 11:27 A.M.
The Policeman of Ocala, in the center of Florida (USA), reported this Sunday that it is investigating a shooting that left two dead and four injured at dawn. Ocala authorities, about 130 kilometers (80 miles) northwest of Orlando, they did not detail if there are suspects arrested for the event.
The fatalities were identified as Davonta Harris, 30, and Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey, 24, according to a police statement.
Meanwhile, the four gunshot wounded are in stable condition at Marion County hospitals, the bulletin detailed.
Police said there was a large crowd of around 100 people at the time of the shooting, but gave no further details. On their Twitter account, the police asked the community to stay away from the area while detectives investigate the crime.
EFE
January 2, 2023, 11:27 A.M.
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#dead #wounded #central #Florida #shooting
Leave a Reply