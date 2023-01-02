Two dead, four wounded in central Florida shooting

The Policeman of Ocala, in the center of Florida (USA), reported this Sunday that it is investigating a shooting that left two dead and four injured at dawn. Ocala authorities, about 130 kilometers (80 miles) northwest of Orlando, they did not detail if there are suspects arrested for the event.

The fatalities were identified as Davonta Harris, 30, and Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey, 24, according to a police statement.

Meanwhile, the four gunshot wounded are in stable condition at Marion County hospitals, the bulletin detailed.

Police said there was a large crowd of around 100 people at the time of the shooting, but gave no further details. On their Twitter account, the police asked the community to stay away from the area while detectives investigate the crime.

EFE