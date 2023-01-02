Tuesday, January 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Two dead, four wounded in central Florida shooting

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 2, 2023
in World
0


close

USA

File photo of a shooting in the United States.

File photo of a shooting in the United States.

The events occurred about 130 kilometers from Orlando.

The Policeman of Ocala, in the center of Florida (USA), reported this Sunday that it is investigating a shooting that left two dead and four injured at dawn. Ocala authorities, about 130 kilometers (80 miles) northwest of Orlando, they did not detail if there are suspects arrested for the event.

The fatalities were identified as Davonta Harris, 30, and Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey, 24, according to a police statement.

Meanwhile, the four gunshot wounded are in stable condition at Marion County hospitals, the bulletin detailed.

Police said there was a large crowd of around 100 people at the time of the shooting, but gave no further details. On their Twitter account, the police asked the community to stay away from the area while detectives investigate the crime.

EFE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  How students are coping with distance learning

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#dead #wounded #central #Florida #shooting

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Joan Barreda breaks a toe, but wants to continue in the Dakar Rally

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result