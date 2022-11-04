Two dead dolphins were found in Sevastopol, these animals are not the ones that were released by the owner of the Flipper Dolphinarium into the sea and are being rescued. This was reported to journalists on Friday, November 4, in the press service of the city governor.

“Is not [выброшенные из дельфинария] dolphins. Judging by their condition, they have been there for more than a day,” the press service said.

On the morning of that day, the police reported that the bodies of two dolphins were found in Sevastopol and their belonging to the dolphinarium is being established.

The day before, the governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, reported on a rescue operation for dolphins who lived in captivity for a long time, which were thrown into the sea by the director of the dolphinarium and the people he attracted.

According to the trainers who worked with the animals, they did not know about the director’s intention and were shocked by what happened. According to them, the incident occurred in the evening, when all the workers of the dolphinarium had already gone home.

When Izvestia managed to ask the director of the Flipper Dolphinarium, Vladimir Kalnibolotsky, why he released the dolphins into the sea, he spoke about the “commercial component” and careful calculation.

According to experts, if dolphins are not found, they will die in the open sea, as they lived in other conditions for more than 10 years. However, most likely, this circumstance will not allow them to sail far from the coast.

On the fact of cruelty to animals, a criminal case was initiated.

Later that day, Moskvarium announced that it was ready to accept Sevastopol dolphins, which were thrown into the sea, if they were in a satisfactory condition for transportation and their transportation was necessary.