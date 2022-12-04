Two dead babies found inside a freezer in France

French authorities They found the bodies of two dead babies inside a freezer in a house located in the French town of Bédoin (south), whose main resident, a 41-year-old woman and mother of a family, has been charged this Friday as the main suspect.

(In other news: Bukele encloses a municipality with 10,000 soldiers to capture gang members)

As initially reported by the Carpentras Prosecutor’s Office, the French Gendarmerie was investigating the facts as a case of “criminal nature”for which the alleged culprit was kept in custody since Thursday.

Late on Friday, the Prosecutor’s Office of the nearby city of Avignon – which ended up taking charge of the file given the seriousness of the crimes – confirmed the accusation of the suspect and the decision that she remain imprisonedreported the local newspaper ‘La Provence’.

(See: The World Upside Down: Issei Sagawa, the ‘Kobe Cannibal’ Gone Celebrity)

The suspect, Aurélie S., is accused of a crime for the murder of minors under 15 years of age, according to that same source.

It was a third person, of whom it has not been revealed if he had any kind of link with the suspected woman, who notified the authorities of the events under investigation, according to French media reports.

It is expected that the autopsies already underway reveal more details of the circumstances of the babies’ deathsbut its results will be revealed from Monday.

(In addition: They record a migrant crossing the border wall in a parachute)

EFE