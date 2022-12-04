Two dead babies found inside a freezer in France

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Harry, 14 months old, lived with his 27-year-old mother Natalie.
Harry, 14 months old, lived with his 27-year-old mother Natalie.
The main suspect, who is in custody, is 41 years old and lives at the place of discovery.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 03, 2022, 09:00 PM
French authorities They found the bodies of two dead babies inside a freezer in a house located in the French town of Bédoin (south), whose main resident, a 41-year-old woman and mother of a family, has been charged this Friday as the main suspect.
(In other news: Bukele encloses a municipality with 10,000 soldiers to capture gang members)
As initially reported by the Carpentras Prosecutor’s Office, the French Gendarmerie was investigating the facts as a case of “criminal nature”for which the alleged culprit was kept in custody since Thursday.
Late on Friday, the Prosecutor’s Office of the nearby city of Avignon – which ended up taking charge of the file given the seriousness of the crimes – confirmed the accusation of the suspect and the decision that she remain imprisonedreported the local newspaper ‘La Provence’.
(See: The World Upside Down: Issei Sagawa, the ‘Kobe Cannibal’ Gone Celebrity)
The suspect, Aurélie S., is accused of a crime for the murder of minors under 15 years of age, according to that same source.
It was a third person, of whom it has not been revealed if he had any kind of link with the suspected woman, who notified the authorities of the events under investigation, according to French media reports.
It is expected that the autopsies already underway reveal more details of the circumstances of the babies’ deathsbut its results will be revealed from Monday.
(In addition: They record a migrant crossing the border wall in a parachute)
EFE
December 03, 2022, 09:00 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#dead #babies #freezer #France
Leave a Reply