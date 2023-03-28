The security bubble that has surrounded Portuguese cities until now has been broken this Tuesday with the attack carried out shortly before 11:00 a.m. in the center of the Ismaili community in Lisbon, which caused the death of two women and seriously injured another person. . The assailant, a 29-year-old Afghan refugee, widower and father of three, carried out the attack with a knife and was wounded in the leg by police fire. the weekly espresso reports that the man could suffer from some kind of mental disorder. The Minister of the Interior, José Luís Carneiro, explained that the attacker had been residing in Portugal for a year and had lost his wife in a refugee center in Greece, from where he was transferred to Lisbon within the collaboration agreement signed between Greece and the other European Union countries.

The two victims were Portuguese employees of the religious center that the attacker frequented, which professed the Ismaili Muslim branch. The attack, according to the Ministry of the Interior, occurred during a Portuguese class attended by the man. The Ismaili center has a long tradition of assisting refugees. Paradoxically, the transfer of the attacker and his three children from Greece to Portugal was carried out under the protection of the Aga Khan network, which manages the place where the event occurred. He was a man with no police record and, according to the Minister of the Interior, José Luís Carneiro, he was not linked to extremist organizations. “There was no sign that justified a security alert on him,” said the minister.

“Around 10:58 a.m., the first police officers arrived at the premises, and they found a man armed with a large knife. The attacker was given orders to cease his aggression, which he disobeyed, advancing towards the agents with the knife in hand,” the Public Security Police (PSP), which intervened, said in a statement. The assailant was transferred to the São José hospital to undergo surgery after being shot and remains in the center in the custody of the agents.

“It is premature to make any interpretation of the motivations for this criminal act,” said the Portuguese Prime Minister, António Costa, shortly after the event became known. In a statement, the President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and noted that “the first indications point to an isolated act.”

The president of the Social Democratic Party, Luís Montenegro, wrote a tweet of rejection: “This morning’s attack is a stinking crime that justice must punish in an exemplary way.” For her part, the leader of the Bloco de Esquerda, Catarina Martins, expressed her regret and highlighted the assistance work provided by the Ismaili community in support of refugees.

André Ventura, leader of the far-right party, Chega, took advantage of the event to shore up his discourse against immigration and the traditional reception policy in Portugal. “The open door policy without any controls led to this. The blood of these victims is the responsibility of the Afghan criminal, but it is in the hands of the Government of António Costa, ”he wrote on his Twitter. Hours later he appeared to ask for clarification if it was a terrorist attack.

Following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in the summer of 2021, Portugal hosted refugees fleeing repression by the fundamentalist militia. Since the end of August of that year, almost a thousand people have arrived, although a quarter of the Afghan refugees were only passing through the country.

The Ismaili Center in Lisbon, inaugurated in 1988, is the world headquarters of the Ismaili community, a minority current within the Shiite branch of Islam practiced by some 15 million people worldwide and which has often been attacked by extremist groups. in countries like Pakistan. The leader of this minority is Prince Aga Khan, who presides over a foundation with which he develops social and cultural programs in Lisbon such as study grants or initiatives to support the elderly. Some 8,000 faithful of this Muslim community reside in Portugal.

