Police, firefighters and health personnel moved to Lafayette Square, in the vicinity of the White House, where the incident took place / washington dc firefighters

Two people died and many others were seriously injured when struck by lightning on Thursday night in Lafayette Square, near the White House in Washington – just ten meters from the fence -, according to the Police.

They are a couple from rural Wisconsin: James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, authorities said. The other two victims remain “in critical condition.” They were helped by agents of the White House secret service, as well as by local police who patrolled the park near the official residence of Joe Biden. His quick action could be key for the survivors to still be alive.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre offered condolences to the families of the deceased in a statement. “We pray for those who are still fighting for their lives,” she added.

In the photos published by the fire department, dozens of rescue vehicles are seen in the tree-covered square in the middle of the storm.

The probability of being struck by lightning is one in a million, according to data from US health authorities. An average of 23 people in the US die from this cause each year. So far in 2022, there have been nine fatalities in that country.

The spokesman for the Washington fire department, Vito Maggiolo, insisted on the need to take shelter in a safe place when lightning strikes. “Trees are not safe places.”