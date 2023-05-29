UpdateIn the north of Italy, a tourist boat with more than twenty people on board capsized on Lake Maggiore on Sunday evening. Two people died, two other people on board are still missing, the Italian fire brigade reports.

According to a spokesman for the fire service, Luca Cari, at least 19 people were rescued after the accident. Some of them managed to swim to shore themselves, others were picked up by nearby boats. Five of the rescued persons on board have been taken to a hospital. One of the deceased is a 53-year-old man.

The 16-meter boat was rented by a group of Italian and foreign tourists celebrating a birthday party, writes the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. The boat would have capsized due to the strong wind on the lake. According to the newspaper, there were 23 passengers and 2 crew members on board and divers and a helicopter are currently still searching for two missing persons. The search is made difficult by the darkness. See also The video game “Loop Hero

The British tabloid DailyMirror writes that there were mainly British tourists on the boat, but that has not yet been confirmed by the Italian authorities.

Lake Maggiore is a lake in the border area of ​​Italy and Switzerland and is very popular with tourists. The area was warned on Sunday for only weather conditions with strong winds.