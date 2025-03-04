Two dead and ten injured in a multiple outrage in the German city of Mannheim

A vehicle has run over Monday at noon to a group of people in the center of the city of Mannheim, located in southwest Germany. Two people have died and a total of ten have been injured, as confirmed by the Local Police, which specifies that five of them suffer seriously injuries and the other five, mild.

The police have arrested a suspect in a persecution after the outrage. The man who has allegedly run over the crowd is a 40-year-old German from the state of Renania-Palatinated, according to the Interior Minister of the Baden-Württemberg state, Thomas Strobl. The German medium Der Spiegel informs that there are indications of mental illness. Police say that, in this phase of the investigation, they do not believe that the crime had political motivation.

The car was registered in the city of Ludwishafen, neighbor to Mannheim.

Stefan Wilhelm, a police spokesman, has said that he can confirm that at 12.15 local time a vehicle entered a pedestrian area of ​​the city and ran over a group of people present there.

In a statement, the police have indicated that “within the framework of the immediate search measures, a suspect was identified and arrested.” He has subsequently said that they have not been able to confirm reports about possible accomplices and that there is no longer a danger to the population. The authorities have also asked the population to leave and avoid the area of ​​the outrage so as not to hinder police tasks.

Police had cordoned off the area with a large device, accompanied by numerous ambulances, according to the ‘NTV’ television images.

The conservative Merz wins the elections in Germany and the extreme right achieves a historic second place

This is the third event of this type in less than three months. On February 13, another outrage caused two dead in Munich, to the south, and on December 20, another six people died in a massive outrage in a Christmas market in Magdeburg, to the east. To these events are also added several attacks with knife registered in Germany so far from 2025 and that stirred the campaign of elections in which the conservatives of the CDU have been imposed followed by the ultra -rightist AFD.