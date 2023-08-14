Two dead and six injured in savage attack on bus with fans

At least two fans were killed and six others were injured in an attack on a bus in which they were traveling after the classic played on Sunday between Motagua and Marathón for the third day of the Apertura tournament in Honduras, an official source reported on Monday.

The victims, fans of the Marathon, were shot during an armed attack on the bus in which they were returning from Tegucigalpa to San Pedro Sula, in the north of the country, where the club is based, the Honduran National Police spokesman told reporters. , Edgardo Barahona.

The two fans died Sunday night from shots in the Santa Teresa de Comayagua Hospitalcentral region of the country, where the other people who were injured in the attack are hospitalized.

The deceased have been identified as Denis Alexander López and José Cándido Amaya, aged 30 and 43, respectively.

Two people lost their lives and at least three were injured, after a criminal attack against a bus carrying baristas from the Marathón sports club, the event was recorded at the height of Palmerola, Comayagua. pic.twitter.com/irnn414qGw — Opening the Gap (@Abriendo_Brecha) August 14, 2023

The bus was attacked by armed men who were traveling in two trucks, said Barahona, who specified that the Honduran police is investigating the fact.

The event occurred after the classic between Motagua and Marathón, which ended with a victory for the Motagüenses (3-0). Attacks and clashes between team bars, with a balance of deaths and injuries, are frequent in some stadiums in Honduras.

EFE

