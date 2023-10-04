Home page World

Split

There was a serious car accident northeast of Cologne. © Carsten Rehder/dpa

The 19-year-old driver skidded for unknown reasons and crashed into an oncoming car. He himself was critically injured – his two passengers died.

Gummersbach – A man and a woman died in a serious car accident in Gummersbach-Windhagen, northeast of Cologne. This was announced by the Oberbergischer Kreis police authority when asked by the German Press Agency. Six other people were also seriously injured in the accident.

A 19-year-old driver was traveling with the two people in the car on the Westtangente in the direction of Wasserfahrt in the evening. In a left-hand bend, the car skidded for reasons that are still unclear, the car spun, crossed into the lane of oncoming traffic and hit the rear of an oncoming car with five people on board. The impact caused several people to become trapped and had to be freed by the fire department. The 19-year-old’s passengers were killed.

The 19-year-old was critically injured and the five people were seriously injured – they were taken to nearby hospitals. Emergency services and police continued to work on site. The closure of the western bypass was expected to last until early Wednesday morning. The investigation into the cause of the accident was still ongoing. dpa