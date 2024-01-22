Two people died in road accidents and thousands of homes Power left in Ireland and UK due to Storm Ishawhich also caused disruptions in transportation, the authorities announced.

Police Scotland said an 84-year-old man died Sunday afternoon near Edinburgh after crashing his car into a fallen tree.

In Northern Ireland, another driver died, also on Sunday, in similar circumstances, after colliding with another tree that was on the ground, according to the police.

Overflowing of the River Eden during Storm Isha, near Warwick Bridge, northwest England.

More than 155,000 homes and businesses were still without power in Ireland on Monday afternoonaccording to the administrator of the country's energy network, ESB, after the figure of 235,000 affected was reached in the morning.

According to Irish public television (RTE), around 150 flights, equivalent to 25% of the day's traffic, were canceled on Sunday at Dublin Airport, although traffic was able to resume on Monday morning.

In Northern Ireland, About 24,000 customers were still without power early Monday afternoon, according to the energy network administrator. In the morning there were 45,000.

Trees at Dark Hedges, a beech avenue in County Antrim, Northern Ireland, made famous by the “Game of Thrones” series, were also damaged, with three of them blown down by the storm, according to a report. local responsible.

Strong waves in New Brighton after Storm Isha.

In Britain, more than 45,000 customers were still without power by early afternoon. In Scotland, authorities issued a red alert on Sunday due to strong winds and trains did not run on Monday morning due to fallen trees on the tracks and flooding.

Dozens of schools decided to give their students a day off on Monday in Scotland. Many planes were unable to take off or land at Edinburgh airport on Sunday, and some were diverted to other British or European airports. One of them landed in Cologne (Germany).

According to the Met Office, the British meteorological agency, winds of up to 160 kilometers per hour were recorded in the northeast of England.

Isha is the ninth named storm since September. After the passage of Isha, forecasts announce the arrival of Storm Jocelyn, which will bring rain and strong winds to Ireland and the United Kingdom on Tuesday and Wednesday.

AFP