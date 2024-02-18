Two people were killed and at least ten others were injured in a fire in a nursing home in Madrid on Sunday morning, Spanish emergency services reported.

The fire broke out around seven in the morning on Sunday (06:00 GMT) in the house, which houses about 40 people, according to Isabel Casado from the Spanish emergency services in a video clip posted on the “X” platform.

Among the injured is a woman who is in critical condition due to burns, while the others need treatment due to smoke inhalation, according to Casado.

Firefighter Jose Luis Castillo said the fire broke out in a room on the first floor and then “smoke engulfed” the second floor.

“We had to evacuate the residents to a safe place,” he added.