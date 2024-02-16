Two people died this Friday and four others were injured in a shooting attack while they were at a bus station in southern Israel, official sources reported, indicating that the aggressor was murdered by a civilian at the scene of the incident.

“A terrorist who arrived at the bus station, apparently by car, opened fire on several people until he was neutralized by a civilian who was there,” the crossing Rem Masmiya, located about 40 km southeast of Tel Aviv, the Police indicated in a statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacted to the attack by saying that it is a reminder “that the entire country is a (combat) front and that the murderers, who not only come from Gaza, they want to kill us all“.

Netanyahu, who offered his condolences to the families of the victims, also used the occasion to insist that Israel will continue its offensive “until complete victory” on all fronts.

An Israeli army armored unit advances towards the border with the Gaza Strip.

The Magen David Adom emergency service indicated that its paramedics found six victimsone in critical condition, three in serious condition and two in moderate condition.

However, two of those people were declared dead at Kaplan Hospital, where they had been transferred.

Unverified videos circulating on social media show extensive blood stains and a person lying on the ground next to a bus station, while officers cordon off the area.

“It was a complex scene, we saw gunshot victims, some of whom were unconscious. “A 20-year-old man was unconscious, without pulse or breathing, with gunshot wounds.”said an MDA paramedic without giving his name.



“Another 20-year-old man was unconscious, two men aged 16 and 65 were conscious with serious penetrating wounds, and a 65-year-old woman was in moderate condition,” he added, specifying that another injured 52-year-old man escaped the scene. and then asked for help.

Authorities have not given details of the attacker, but They often use the term “terrorist” to refer to Palestinians or Arab-Israelis. who commit crimes in the context of the conflict.

Israel and the occupied West Bank live the worst spiral of violence since the Second Intifada (2000-2005), a phenomenon that has worsened since the war broke out on October 7 between the Islamist group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, and Israel.

So far this year alone, 71 Palestinians have died as well as six people on the Israeli side in this area.

