A fire in an apartment building in Hagen, North Rhine-Westphalia, claimed two lives. There are first findings, but the cause of the fire is not yet known.

There were also two seriously injured and six people with minor injuries. First, firefighters had found an unidentified woman who had lost her life in the accident on Thursday afternoon, as the police and prosecutors announced on initial findings. They also reported on a missing person. This was later also found dead in the house, as it was said in the evening.

The emergency services brought residents to safety. Investigators said there was no information about the cause of the fire. dpa