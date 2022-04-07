Police deployment in Tel Aviv in search of the author of the shooting that cost the lives of two people. / EFE

At least two people were killed and eight others were injured in a shooting on Thursday in the central Dizesngoff street in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv. This nine incident is one of the wave of violence that has hit the country in recent weeks

As soon as the shooting occurred, the police went through the surrounding streets in search of the alleged perpetrator, while asking the citizens to remain in their homes. “A large number of forces are participating in the operation,” Police Commander Rami Ben David explained. The security forces point out that the event would be related to “nationalist” motives, although the identity of the attacker is not yet known, according to the newspaper ‘The Times of Israel’.

One of the first authorities to react was the US ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides, who, through social networks, demanded an end to the violence. “This has to stop,” he said. Similarly, the ambassador of the European Union, Dimitar Tzantchev, was “deeply concerned by reports of another terrorist attack against civilians.”

This is the latest episode in a wave of violence that has plagued Israel since the end of March and has already left at least eleven dead due to various shootings and stabbings. Israel’s Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, already pointed out last week that the country “will overcome” the “wave of terrorist attacks” and stressed that the authorities “are working to achieve it as quickly as possible.” The Israeli Government has recently approved a millionaire economic reinforcement of the Police.