International media have reported in the last few minutes a mass shooting in a confectionery shop inside a gas station in Arkansas, United States.

The first reports of the case indicate that There are two people dead and eight injured after the attack.

The authorities of that state in the south of the country are present at the scene of the events. In addition, A helicopter flies over the area to find the whereabouts of those responsible.

Videos shared on social networks show that the area remains cordoned off, while the corresponding investigations are underway.

The attack would have occurred in a commercial establishment called Burcher Grocery Store, Fordyce County.

#Breaking News: Fordyce Grocery Store Shooting Multiple shooters are reported to be involved in a shooting at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas. Early reports indicate 8 people were wounded, with one of the suspects also being injured. Police have contained… pic.twitter.com/ecYrT4K9FO —Breaking News (@TheNewsTrending) June 21, 2024

