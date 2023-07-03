At least two people were killed and 28 wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning during a street party in the US city of Baltimore, authorities said.

Police received multiple calls about a shooting shortly after midnight Sunday in the Brooklyn neighborhood of this Maryland city, Sheriff Rich Worley said at a news conference.

“When officers arrived we identified several victims with gunshot wounds,” Worley said, adding that they are all between the ages of 13 and 32. An 18-year-old woman was found dead at the scene and a 20-year-old man died after being taken to a hospital.

Nine victims were transported to nearby hospitals and another twenty to hospitals in the region, added. As of Sunday afternoon, 18 of the 28 injured had been released from hospitals. Some of those hospitalized remain in critical condition.

The reason for this new chapter in America’s gun violence crisis is thus far unknown, and police have called for anyone to come forward if they have information about who was responsible.

“Our officers continue to search the crime scene,” Worley reported, adding that more than one assailant opened fire during the party. “This was a huge crime scene, we’re talking about several blocks.”

For his part, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said at a press conference that it is “an absolute tragedy that did not have to happen.” “We must come together as Baltimore and wrap our arms around this Brooklyn community,” he added.

The mayor also said that the shooting demonstrates “the need to address the excessive proliferation of illegal weapons” in the country and “the ability of those who should not have them to get their hands on them.” “We won’t stop until we find the cowards who just decided to shoot dozens of people,” he promised.

Baltimore has one of the highest homicide rates in the United States, which in turn has the highest rate of gun deaths of any developed country, with 20,200 killed in 2022, according to the Violence Archive.

