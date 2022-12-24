Two occupants of a car were killed in a one-sided traffic accident in Friesland last night. It concerns a 27-year-old man from the municipality of Steenwijkerland (Overijssel) and a 26-year-old man from Veendam (Groningen). The driver of the car, a 32-year-old man from Oosterwolde, was injured and taken to hospital.

The accident happened just after midnight on the N919 near the Frisian village of Oosterwolde. There a car flew out of the bend and came to a stop against a tree at considerable speed.

The police, fire brigade and ambulance rushed to the scene, but all help was of no avail for two of the three occupants.

Police traffic specialists are investigating exactly how the traffic accident could have happened.