Two dead after shooting at the district court of Celle. The investigation is ongoing. It is initially unclear whether there was a relationship between the victims.

Celle – On the grounds of the district court of Celle (Lower Saxony), a man shot a woman and then shot himself. A police spokeswoman said that dpa.

“Warning, we have a police situation on Mühlenstrasse. We are there. Please refrain from inquiries for the time being, ”tweeted the Celle police.

The background to the fact on Thursday would now be determined. The spokeswoman could not initially say whether there was a relationship between the perpetrator and the victim. It has also not yet been clarified whether the shots had to do with an appointment in the court. According to the police, there were no other people involved or injured.

According to the spokesman, the police had been informed of injuries near the district court around 10:30 a.m. Rescue workers discovered a man and a middle-aged woman, both with fatal injuries. (ml / dpa)

Editor’s note

In general, we do not report suspected suicidal intentions, so that such cases do not encourage potential copycats. Reporting will only take place if the circumstances receive special public attention. If you or someone you know suffers from an existential life crisis or depression, please contact the telephone counseling on: 0800-1110111. Help is also available from the Psychiatry Crisis Service for Munich and Upper Bavaria on 0180-6553000. Further information can be found on the website www.krisendienst-psychiatrie.de.