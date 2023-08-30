Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Two dead after missile attack on kyiv

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 30, 2023
in World
0
Two dead after missile attack on kyiv

Ukraine

Ukraine called for Iran to be sanctioned for selling drones to Russia.

Ukraine called for sanctions against Iran for selling drones to Russia.

kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram about the discovery of the bodies of two men.

See also  The two Koreas, closer than ever to war

Two people died from falling debris. following a missile attack on kyiv, the local military authority said on Wednesday.

(You may be interested: Idalia will make landfall this Wednesday in Florida as a category 3 hurricane)

As a result of falling debris in kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district (…) two people died according to initial reports”, wrote in Telegram Sergiy Popko, head of the Military Administration of the city of kyiv.

He added that one person was injured and received medical attention. kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram that “two dead men were found” in a non-residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

He did not specify how they died or if they were the same ones reported by the military administration. The latter entity had previously reported a missile attack and that air defenses were operating.

(Do not stop reading: They ask to evacuate on the coast of Florida: Idalia will arrive as a category 4 hurricane)

An AFP reporter heard at least three loud explosions in central kyiv.

Emergency services moved to the southern Darnitskyi district, where missile debris fell on a commercial building, Popko wrote.

See also  Invasion of Ukraine: Why are the Russians attacking Chernobyl?

AFP

Recommended

