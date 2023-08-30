Two dead after missile attack on kyiv

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Ukraine called for Iran to be sanctioned for selling drones to Russia.
Ukraine called for sanctions against Iran for selling drones to Russia.
kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram about the discovery of the bodies of two men.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Two people died from falling debris. following a missile attack on kyiv, the local military authority said on Wednesday.
(You may be interested: Idalia will make landfall this Wednesday in Florida as a category 3 hurricane)
“As a result of falling debris in kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district (…) two people died according to initial reports”, wrote in Telegram Sergiy Popko, head of the Military Administration of the city of kyiv.
He added that one person was injured and received medical attention. kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram that “two dead men were found” in a non-residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district.
He did not specify how they died or if they were the same ones reported by the military administration. The latter entity had previously reported a missile attack and that air defenses were operating.
(Do not stop reading: They ask to evacuate on the coast of Florida: Idalia will arrive as a category 4 hurricane)
An AFP reporter heard at least three loud explosions in central kyiv.
Emergency services moved to the southern Darnitskyi district, where missile debris fell on a commercial building, Popko wrote.
AFP
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#dead #missile #attack #kyiv
Leave a Reply