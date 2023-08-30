Two dead after missile attack on kyiv

Two people died from falling debris. following a missile attack on kyiv, the local military authority said on Wednesday.

“As a result of falling debris in kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district (…) two people died according to initial reports”, wrote in Telegram Sergiy Popko, head of the Military Administration of the city of kyiv.

He added that one person was injured and received medical attention. kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram that “two dead men were found” in a non-residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

He did not specify how they died or if they were the same ones reported by the military administration. The latter entity had previously reported a missile attack and that air defenses were operating.

An AFP reporter heard at least three loud explosions in central kyiv.

Emergency services moved to the southern Darnitskyi district, where missile debris fell on a commercial building, Popko wrote.

AFP