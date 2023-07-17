FromMomir Takac close

The Crimean Bridge may again have been the target of attacks. Witnesses claim to have heard explosions, Russia officially speaks of an “emergency”.

Sevastopol/Munich – On the night of Monday (July 17) there were apparently another explosions on the Crimean Bridge. Governor Sergei Aksyonov, appointed by Russia, spoke to Telegram of an “emergency situation”, which stopped traffic. The RBC-Ukraine news agency reported that witnesses said they heard explosions. As usual in the Ukraine war, the situation is opaque.

Crimean bridge explosion: Two people die in suspected attack

The Russian Telegram channel “Gray Zone”, which is said to be close to Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner group, wrote of two attacks on the Crimean bridge at 3:04 a.m. and 3:20 a.m. Footage shows at least one collapsed bridge section and a damaged civilian vehicle. Because of the holiday season, the peninsula is very busy.

After an “emergency” on the Crimean bridge, traffic has come to a standstill. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

According to the Krasnodar Ministry of Health, two people died in the “emergency” and a girl was injured. The governor of the Belgorod region in southern Russia, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said in a video message on Telegram that the dead were the child’s parents. “We all (…) saw a damaged car with Belgorod numbers on a video on the Internet,” Gladkov told Telegram. The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Crimean explosion: Ukraine suspects provocation by Russia

Askyonov spoke of an incident on the 145th pillar of the bridge connecting Russia-annexed Crimea with Krasnodar Territory. Residents and tourists should avoid crossing the bridge and choose an alternative land route through the Russian-occupied regions of southern Ukraine. The Russian state news agency RIA reported that the ferry service at the bridge is restricted.

See also Sweden's Nathalie Hagman scores 19 goals against Puerto Rico Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia

According to the Ukrainian military, the incident in Crimea, which is also a frequent target of drone attacks, could be a provocation by Russia. The procedure and the subsequent loud announcement are typical, said the spokeswoman for the southern command, Natalya Humeniuk, on the Rada station.

Kerch Bridge is the main land connection between Russia and Crimea

The approximately 19-kilometer-long bridge over the Kerch Strait is the most important land connection between Crimea and Russia. It was opened in 2018. In October 2022 it was badly damaged in an explosion but has been repaired. Later, the Ukrainian secret service admitted involvement for the first time. (mt)

List of rubrics: © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS