At least Two people have died This Wednesday after two small planes have collided in the air in the vicinity of the Regional Airport of Marana of the State of Arizona, in the southwest United States. One of the aircraft has landed “without incident” and the other has caught fire.

As reported by the National Board of Transportation Security in a preliminary report, it is a Cessna 172S plane and another 360 mk II Lancair that have collided early in the day When they flew near one of the two tracks From the aerodrome, collects CNN.

After colliding, the Cessna plane has landed “without incident”while the other aircraft has hit the ground near the track, after which a fire has occurred. The Marana Police Department has moved to the area and has confirmed at least two dead.

The Federal Aviation Administration of the United States considers this small airport as an “un controlled field” because does not have air traffic control tower. Pilots usually communicate by radio frequency to inform their position.

This incident occurs in a year in which several plane accidents have already been registered in the United States, including one in Washington when An American Airlines plane crashed with a military helicopterleaving 67 dead.