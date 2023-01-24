Home page World

Firefighters are on duty in front of the home in Kamen in the evening. © M. Neumann/Blaulicht Unna/dpa

Two people died in the fire and two others were injured. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Kamen – Two people died in a fire in a home for the disabled in the Unna district in North Rhine-Westphalia. In addition, there was one seriously and one slightly injured, according to a police spokesman.

The fire broke out on Monday evening in a facility building in the city of Kamen. A large contingent of firefighters extinguished the flames. Further details such as the age and gender of the victims were not initially known. The cause of the fire was also unclear. dpa