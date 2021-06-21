ofMichelle Brey shut down

A tragic incident takes place on Lake Garda at the weekend. A couple dies. Two German tourists from Munich are said to be the focus of the investigation.

Brescia / Munich – The Italian police are investigating two Germans from Munich. The Carabinieri confirmed this on Monday upon request. A 25-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man are said to have died after a suspected boat collision on Lake Garda. The Italian media reported on Sunday. The Italian police did not provide any information about the cause of the collision.

Italy: collision kills two people – suspects flee Munich

According to the reports, the two suspects are said to have been on a motorboat. In the Italian town of Saló, they had rammed the small boat of the dead. It was also reported that they fled after the collision and did not provide any help. The local man’s body was found in the boat early Sunday morning. According to the Ansa news agency, helpers also recovered the body of the 25-year-old woman after hours of searching in the lake.

Lake Garda: after a fatal collision – police are investigating Munich residents for manslaughter

The alleged cause of the accident is said to have initially left the scene of the accident. Like the newspaper La Repubblica wrote, they were later identified and interrogated. The two suspects from Munich are to be investigated for manslaughter and failure to provide assistance.

Most recently, the cable car accident on Lake Maggiore caused a sensation. A TV station has now published the video of the fatal crash. A wave of indignation followed. (dpa / mbr)

List of rubric lists: © Daniel Reinhardt / dpa