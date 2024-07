Protesters confront the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) over the election results on Monday (29), in Caracas | Photo: EFE/ Henry Chirinos

At least two people were killed, 46 arrested and dozens injured during protests on Monday (29) in Venezuela amid allegations of electoral fraud that gave victory to Nicolás Maduro for his third term.

According to information from the Venezuelan portal Cocuyo Effectone of the victims was identified as Rancés Yzarra, a 30-year-old student who was hit by a bullet while protesting on the outskirts of Maracay, in the state of Aragua. According to the outlet, Yzarra arrived at the Maracay Clinical Hospital (HCM) without vital signs.

The health center also released a list with the names of 18 people who were injured in the anti-Chavista demonstrations, asking citizens to collaborate with resources to assist the victims.

After the announcement, the spokesman for the NGO Foro Penal, Alfredo Romero, reported the death of a second person in the state of Yaracuy, in the west of the country. “At least one person was murdered in [estado] from Yaracuy and 46 people detained in post-election events,” Romero wrote in X.

A crowd of Venezuelans took to the streets this Monday (29) in protests across the country against evidence of fraud in the election results.

In the state of Falcón, according to information from the Argentine newspaper Clarionprotesters toppled a statue of Hugo Chávez, Maduro’s political godfather and predecessor.

On the eve of the elections, Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro had threatened the population with a “bloodbath” if he did not win another term.